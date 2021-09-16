Avalanche to appear in 13 nationally-televised games

The Colorado Avalanche will be featured in games on ESPN and TNT during the 2021-22 season.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will be featured in 13 nationally televised games during the 2021-22 season, the club announced Thursday.

Colorado's home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks will be the first of five matchups to be shown on TNT. The game is set for Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. MT at Ball Arena.

This is good news for Avalanche fans as Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE) owned Altitude Sports is still in dispute with Comcast.

The other four games on TNT will be:

Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Dallas Stars

Wednesday, Jan. 19 against the Anaheim Ducks

Wednesday, Jan. 26 against the Boston Bruins

Wednesday, April 13 against the Los Angeles Kings

Eight more games will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC and ESPN+:

Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Washington Capitols (ESPN+/Hulu)

Tuesday, Oct. 26 against the Vegas Golden Knights (ESPN+/Hulu)

Friday, Nov. 19 at the Seattle Kraken (ESPN+/Hulu)

Tuesday, Dec. 14 against the New York Rangers (ESPN+/Hulu)

Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Chicago Blackhawks (ESPN+/Hulu)

Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Los Angeles Kings (ESPN)

Saturday, April 2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins (ABC/ESPN+)

Tuesday, April 26 against the St. Louis Blues (ESPN)

The Avalanche will release their full regular-season broadcast schedule on Altitude TV at a later date.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.