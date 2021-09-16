x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche to appear in 13 nationally-televised games

The Colorado Avalanche will be featured in games on ESPN and TNT during the 2021-22 season.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will be featured in 13 nationally televised games during the 2021-22 season, the club announced Thursday.

Colorado's home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks will be the first of five matchups to be shown on TNT. The game is set for Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. MT at Ball Arena.

This is good news for Avalanche fans as Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE) owned Altitude Sports is still in dispute with Comcast.

The other four games on TNT will be:

  • Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Dallas Stars
  • Wednesday, Jan. 19 against the Anaheim Ducks
  • Wednesday, Jan. 26 against the Boston Bruins
  • Wednesday, April 13 against the Los Angeles Kings

Eight more games will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC and ESPN+:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Washington Capitols (ESPN+/Hulu)
  • Tuesday, Oct. 26 against the Vegas Golden Knights (ESPN+/Hulu)
  • Friday, Nov. 19 at the Seattle Kraken (ESPN+/Hulu)
  • Tuesday, Dec. 14 against the New York Rangers (ESPN+/Hulu)
  • Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Chicago Blackhawks (ESPN+/Hulu)
  • Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Los Angeles Kings (ESPN)
  • Saturday, April 2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins (ABC/ESPN+)
  • Tuesday, April 26 against the St. Louis Blues (ESPN)

The Avalanche will release their full regular-season broadcast schedule on Altitude TV at a later date.

RELATED: Avalanche analyst Peter McNab elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

RELATED: As free agency rolls on, Avalanche's roster continues to change

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes 
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.