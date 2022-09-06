Stanley Cup Final matchup set

The Colorado Avalanche will face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals.

DENVER — Bring on the champs.

After a long wait, the Colorado Avalanche finally know their opponent for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals -- and it will be their toughest matchup yet.

The two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning stand between Colorado and its first Stanley Cup since 2001. The Lightning won Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night to eliminate the New York Rangers and advance.

The best-of-seven series begins Wednesday, with the first two games at Ball Arena thanks to Colorado's home-ice advantage.

Each game will begin at 6 p.m. (MT) and be broadcast on ABC. Below is a list of dates for each game:

Game 1 – Wednesday, June 15...at Ball Arena

Wednesday, June 15...at Ball Arena Game 2 – Saturday, June 18...at Ball Arena

Saturday, June 18...at Ball Arena Game 3 – Monday, June 20...at Amalie Arena

Monday, June 20...at Amalie Arena Game 4 – Wednesday, June 22...at Amalie Arena

Wednesday, June 22...at Amalie Arena Game 5 (if necessary) – Friday, June 24...at Ball Arena

Friday, June 24...at Ball Arena Game 6 (if necessary) – Sunday, June 26...at Amalie Arena

Sunday, June 26...at Amalie Arena Game 7 (if necessary) – Tuesday, June 28...at Ball Arena

