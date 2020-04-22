DENVER — Patrick Roy skated off the ice a four-time Stanley Cup champion.

The first two were won with the Montreal Canadiens before he joined the Colorado Avalanche in the 1995-96 season to win two more.

On April 22, 2003, Roy played in what would be his final NHL game as the Avs lost a playoff Game 7 in overtime to the Minnesota Wild. He made the announcement of his retirement the following month at a news conference.

Roy played 19 years in the NHL and was named head coach of the Avalanche in 2013, where he served three seasons.

RELATED: On this day in sports: Rockies President Keli McGregor passes away

RELATED: On this day in sports: Ubaldo Jimenez throws first no-hitter in Rockies history

RELATED: On this day in sports: Byron 'Whizzer' White named Associate Justice of U.S. Supreme Court

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports