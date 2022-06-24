A look back at Shjon Podein's legendary 25-hour Stanley Cup celebration in 2001

A double-dare turned into a hilarious day in Morrison for the Avalanche's Stanley Cup Champion

MORRISON, Colo. — They always talk about the sweet taste of victory.

But how about the smell? Shjon Podein, a forward on the Avalanche's 2001 world championship Stanley Cup team sure did find out.

Podein spent 25 hours straight in his uniform. He walked all around his neighborhood of Morrison, Colorado, and even slept in his bed next to his wife!

Watch the story above as Podein reflects on the hilarious day that was spurred by a double-dare at a dinner party. Podein mentions how his connections with his former Stanley Cup champion teammates are still going strong and gets the joy in his eye looking back on a wonderful team highlighted with a ridiculous celebration.

