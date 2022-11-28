Avalanche sign journeyman forward to contract

The 28-year-old has played in 643 career NHL games with the Canadiens, Arizona, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Ottawa and Toronto.

DENVER — Alex Galchenyuk is joining the Colorado Avalanche for the remainder of the season.

The Avalanche signed the forward to a one-year contract on Monday.

Galchenyuk, 28, attended Avalanche training camp earlier this year and signed with the Colorado Eagles on Nov. 9, recording seven points in seven games.

A first-round pick (and third overall) of the Montreal Canadiens in 2012 draft, Galchenyuk has appeared in 643 career NHL games with the Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Most recently, Galchenyuk spent the 2021-22 season with the Coyotes, scoring six goals and recording 15 assists for 21 points.

We have agreed to terms with forward Alex Galchenyuk for a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/OSpLLy6KSe — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 28, 2022

