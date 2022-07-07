Colorado Avalanche trade 3 draft picks for goaltender

The New York Rangers will receive 3 draft picks from the Avalanche.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche traded three draft picks for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers on Thursday.

The Rangers will receive Colorado’s third-round and fifth-round selections in the 2022 NHL Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 26-year-old Georgiev spent five seasons with the Rangers and posted a 15-10-2 record last season, including an 8-1-0 run with two shutouts in his last nine starts.

Georgiev is 58-48-11 with a 2.94 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and eight shutouts in 129 career games, all with the Rangers.

A native of Bulgaria, Georgiev moved to Russia shortly after he was born and is a dual citizen of both nations. He competes for Russia in international hockey events.

The Avalanche open the preseason on Sunday, Sept. 25 with split-squad games at Minnesota and home at Ball Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Colorado will face the same three opponents for the fifth straight preseason, as they take on the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights. Playing each team twice.

