Avalanche bid farewell to Andre Burakovsky

The 27-year-old forward is joining the Seattle Kraken after three seasons in Colorado.

DENVER — Not everybody can stay.

The Colorado Avalanche made a handful of moves on Wednesday on the first day of NHL free agency. A number of players from the Stanley Cup-winning roster have returned, while some have not.

Among those not returning is 27-year-old forward Andre Burakovsky, who will be joining the Seattle Kraken.

Burakovsky's deal with Seattle is a five-year agreement worth $27.5 million.

He recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) in the playoffs in route to Colorado's first championship in 21 years.

Burakovsky scored the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, giving the Avalanche a series-opening win. He will be entering his ninth NHL season this fall.

Love you, Burky.



Thanks for a great few years ❤️#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/OGsQQcvnIY — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 13, 2022

