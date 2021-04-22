Burakovsky scores 2, Avs beat Blues to clinch playoff berth

Colorado clinched a trip to the playoffs for the fourth year in a row with Thursday's win.

ST. LOUIS — Andre Burakovsky scored twice and Brandon Saad and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare added goals as the Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff berth with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Colorado improved to 18-1-2 in its last 21 games.

The Avalanche are 8-1-0 in April after finishing a league-best 12-2-3 in March, franchise records for wins and points in a month.

The Avalanche are 5-1-0 against the Blues this season with a 20-11 scoring margin. Jaden Schwartz scored both goals for St. Louis.

>>Video above: COVID-19 puts the Avalanche season on hold again | Locked On Avalanche

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.