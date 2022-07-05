Andrew Cogliano re-signs with Colorado Avalanche

General Manager Joe Sakic praised the 15-year veteran's "leadership and veteran presence."

DENVER — Andrew Cogliano is staying with the Stanley Cup champions.

The forward has signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche, the hockey club announced Tuesday.

Cogliano, 35, was acquired by the Avalanche at the trade deadline this past season and appeared in 18 regular-season games with Colorado.

The 15-year veteran had three goals and three assists in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the Avalanche.

“Andrew was such a big part of our Stanley Cup championship with his leadership and veteran presence," said Avalanche General Manager Joe Sakic. "He battled back from various injuries throughout the playoffs and played key minutes for us when we needed it the most. He's a great teammate who works hard on and off the ice and sets a great example for the rest of the group. We're excited to have him back for another season."

The Avalanche open the preseason on Sunday, Sept. 25 with split-squad games at Minnesota and home at Ball Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Colorado will face the same three opponents for the fifth straight preseason, as they take on the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights twice each.

