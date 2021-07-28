Reports: Avs acquire veteran goalie Darcy Kuemper in trade with Coyotes

Colorado is reportedly trading a 2022 first-round pick and defenseman Conor Timmins to Arizona in the deal.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have found their new No. 1 goalie just six hours after letting Philipp Grubauer walk in free agency to the Seattle Kraken.

According to multiple reports, the Avs have acquired veteran goalie Darcy Kuemper from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins and a 2022 first-round pick. Craig Morgan of AZcoyotesinsider.com first reported the news.

Kuemper, 31, has played nine seasons in the NHL with Minnesota, Los Angeles and most recently Arizona. He has a career record of 106-83-32. Last year with the Coyotes Kuemper went 10-11-3 in 24 starts.

Timmins, 22, is a former second-round pick by the Avs in the 2017 NHL Draft. He appeared in 31 games for Colorado a season ago, tallying 7 assists and no goals.

Grubauer, a Vezina Trophy candidate and unrestricted free agent, left the Avalanche earlier Wednesday for a 6-year deal worth $33.6 million from the Kraken.

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.