Avalanche agree to 3-year, entry-level deal with goalie Annunen

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to a three-year, entry-level deal with goaltender Justus Annunen.

The 20-year-old Finnish player was a third-round pick by Colorado in the 2018 draft. He was 15-5-3 with a 1.77 goals-against average this season for Karpat, a team in Finland’s top professional league.

Internationally, Annunen represented his country at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he finished the tournament with a .916 save percentage and a 2.65 goals-against average in six contests.

Colorado was relying on Pavel Francouz and Michael Hutchinson in goal before the season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.