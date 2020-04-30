Avalanche agree to 3-year, entry-level deal with goalie Annunen

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to a three-year, entry-level deal with goaltender Justus Annunen.
The 20-year-old Finnish player was a third-round pick by Colorado in the 2018 draft. He was 15-5-3 with a 1.77 goals-against average this season for Karpat, a team in Finland’s top professional league.
Internationally, Annunen represented his country at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he finished the tournament with a .916 save percentage and a 2.65 goals-against average in six contests.
Colorado was relying on Pavel Francouz and Michael Hutchinson in goal before the season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Philipp Grubauer was placed on injured reserve in February with a lower-body injury.
