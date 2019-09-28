DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche and right winger Mikko Rantanen have come to terms on a long-term deal.

Rantanen will be staying in Denver with a 6-year contract worth $55.5 million ($9.25M average annual value).

Rantanen, a first-round selection from the 2015 NHL Draft (10th overall), will begin his fifth season with Colorado -- which kicks off the regular season at home against Calgary at 7 p.m Thursday.

"Signing Mikko to a long-term deal has been a priority, and we are excited to have him under contract for the next six years," GM Joe Sakic said in a statement.

"Mikko has established himself as one of the premier young wingers in the NHL and is a big part of our core group. We look forward to having him back with the team as we get ready to start the season."

Last year he accounted for 87 points (31 goals, 56 assists) to help the Avalanche reach the second round of the playoffs.

