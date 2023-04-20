Avalanche battle back to even playoff series with Kraken

Colorado erased a two-goal deficit in Game 2 to even its playoff series against Seattle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Life comes at you fast. As in, 48 seconds fast.

Things originally didn't look good for the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night in their Game 2 win over the Seattle Kraken, 3-2. Colorado had been dominated for four consecutive periods to begin the postseason and faced a 2-0 deficit to the NHL's newest team.

Then the momentum swing happened.

The Avs finally struck back when Artturi Lehkonen found the back of the net. Less than a minute later (48 seconds, to be exact) Valeri Nichushkin followed suit to send the Ball Arena crowd into a lower downtown party.

Needing to secure a victory to avoids going into a 2-0 series hole, Devon Toews delivered to give the Avalanche their first lead of the playoff series, and most importantly, the victory.

Colorado evens up the best-of-seven series and one game apiece as the teams shift to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, beginning with Game 3 at 8 p.m. (MT) on Saturday night.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n