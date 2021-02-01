Byram gets first NHL goal, Avalanche beat Blackhawks 4-2

Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 32 shots in his Avalanche debut to earn the win.

DENVER — Bowen Byram scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to lead the short-handed Colorado Avalanche to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist for Colorado, which played without star center Nathan MacKinnon and head coach Jared Bednar. Both are in the COVID-19 protocol and away from the team.

Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt led the team.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 32 shots in his Avalanche debut and Jack Johnson added a goal. Kuemper, acquired from Arizona in the offseason, wasn’t tested early but made two big saves on Kirby Dach in the second period.

Dach had a breakaway at 12:02, but Kuemper closed the pads on his shot.

Minutes later, he had another wide-open chance from the left circle that Kuemper stopped.

