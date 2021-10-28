Avs defeat Blues 4-3, hand St. Louis its first loss of the season

The Avalanche outshot St. Louis 14-5 in the first period and 30-12 after two periods on their way to the victory to move to 3-4 on the season.

ST. LOUIS — J.T. Compher scored two goals in the Colorado Avalanche's 4-3 victory over St. Louis on Thursday night and Colorado handed the Blues' their first loss this season.

Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar also scored for the Avalanche.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis.

Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper recorded 15 saves.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 38 shots.

The Avalanche outshot St. Louis 14-5 in the first period and 30-12 after two periods on their way to the victory to move to 3-4 on the season.

>>Video above: Colorado Avalanche honor late GM Pierre Lacroix

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.