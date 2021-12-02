Makar, Avalanche bounce back, beat Canadiens 4-1

Andre Burakovsky and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for the Avalanche, who bounced back from an ugly 8-3 loss at Toronto on Wednesday night.

MONTREAL, QC — Cale Makar scored to put Colorado ahead to stay late in the second period, Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night.

Andre Burakovsky and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for the Avalanche, who bounced back from an ugly 8-3 loss at Toronto a night earlier.

Goalie Jonas Johansson made 19 saves for Colorado.

Ben Chiarot scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Colorado opened the scoring with a short-handed goal in the second period. Logan O’Connor passed to a wide-open Nichushkin in front of the net.

Chiarot leveled the score for Montreal with his fifth goal of the season. His slap shot from the point deflected off an Avalanche player and ringed off the post before beating Johansson.

The Avs regained the lead late in the second when Makar deflected Samuel Girard’s shot from the blue line for his 10th goal of the season.

Burakovsky gave Colorado a 3-1 advantage in the third period by tapping in a loose puck in front of the net.

A fan, seemingly frustrated by the Canadiens’ recent poor play, threw a Habs jersey on the ice during the third period.

Landeskog added an empty-netter with 2:49 left.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Ottawa on Saturday.

Canadiens: At Nashville on Saturday.

>>Video above: Colorado Avalanche honor late GM Pierre Lacroix

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.