Kadri, Rantanen lead Avalanche to 4-2 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, BC — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-netter for the Avalanche, who scored three times on the power play.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots.

Tucker Poolman had a goal and an assist, and Conor Garland also scored for Vancouver, which lost its fifth straight to fall to 5-10-2.

Thatcher Demko had 26 saves.

The Avalanche were 3 for 5 with the man advantage while the Canucks went scoreless on three power plays.

