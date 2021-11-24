Kadri extends point streak, Avs top Ducks 5-2 for 6th in a row

The win was the 194th for Jared Bednar, the most by an Avalanche coach. He tied Bob Hartley on Monday night.

DENVER — Nazem Kadri kept up his scoring tear with a goal and an assist to lift the Colorado Avalanche over the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 for their sixth straight victory on Wednesday night.

Kadri extended his point streak to 10 games, the longest current run in the NHL. He has six goals and 15 assists during that span.

Cale Makar also scored, his fifth goal in four games, and Jonas Johansson made 19 saves in relief of Darcy Kuemper.

Colorado won despite losing Kuemper for a while to a broken skate blade.

Valeri Nichushkin, Alex Newhook and Nicolas Aube-Kubel also scored for the Avalanche.

Sonny Milano had two goals for Anaheim.

