Avs beat rival Wild 4-1 behind big night from top line

Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and two assists for Colorado and Nathan MacKinnon added a pair of assists in the win.

DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and two assists and set up Colorado's go-ahead goal by defenseman Erik Johnson as the Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Saturday night.

Nazem Kadri also scored and Nathan MacKinnon added a pair of assists. Darcy Kuemper finished with 29 saves.

Landeskog’s second goal was an empty-netter at 17:48 of the third which went in off the post on a shot from near the red line.

Ryan Hartman scored his fourth goal of the season for the Wild. Cam Talbot had 27 saves.

>>Video above: Colorado Avalanche honor late GM Pierre Lacroix

