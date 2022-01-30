Rantanen has goal, assist as Avalanche beat Sabres

Colorado’s home winning streak is the fifth-longest in NHL history.

DENVER — Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 for their 10th straight win.

Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado, which tied the second-longest win streak in franchise history and matched Pittsburgh for the longest in the NHL this season. Valeri Nichushkin added an empty-netter with 1:03 left to play and Darcy Kuemper had 30 saves as the Avalanche got their 18th straight home win.

Colorado’s home winning streak is the fifth-longest in NHL history. Detroit has the longest home winning streak in NHL history, taking 23 in a row from Nov. 5, 2011 to Feb. 19, 2012.

Dylan Cozens scored for Buffalo, which has lost its last six meetings with the Avalanche. Dustin Tokarski had 32 saves.

