Avalanche rally for 5-4 overtime win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Andre Burakovsky scored 41 seconds into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche gained ground in the race for first place in the West Division by rallying past the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Monday night.

Martin Jones got a piece of Burakovsky’s shot but it trickled past him into the net for the game-winner.

Colorado scored three times in the third period to overcome a pair of two-goal deficits and got the tying goal from Nazim Kadri with 3:39 to play.

The Sharks lost for the 11th time in 13 games and were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

