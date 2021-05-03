Avalanche rally for 5-4 overtime win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Andre Burakovsky scored 41 seconds into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche gained ground in the race for first place in the West Division by rallying past the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Monday night.
Martin Jones got a piece of Burakovsky’s shot but it trickled past him into the net for the game-winner.
Colorado scored three times in the third period to overcome a pair of two-goal deficits and got the tying goal from Nazim Kadri with 3:39 to play.
The Sharks lost for the 11th time in 13 games and were officially eliminated from playoff contention.
>>Video above: Avalanche GM Joe Sakic on why he "pushed the chips in" at the NHL trade deadline this year
RELATED: As Avs make moves before NHL trade deadline, Joe Sakic says 'we're trying to win a Stanley Cup'
