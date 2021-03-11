Girard has goal and 3 assists to help Avs over Sharks, 6-2

Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and Alex Newhook scored his first regular-season NHL goal for Colorado

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche overcame a slow start with another strong offensive push to beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Saturday night.

Sam Girard led the way with a goal and three assists, while Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and Alex Newhook scored his first regular-season NHL goal for Colorado. Darcey Kuemper stopped 28 shots for the Avalanche, who have outscored their last two opponents 13-3.

Logan Couture and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks, while Adin Hill made 25 saves.

San Jose was whole again after coach Bob Boughner and seven players were reinstated from the NHL COVID-19 protocol list on Friday. Boughner had not coached since Oct. 28 against Montreal. Assistant John McLean led the team to a 3-2-1 record in his absence.

Things started well when Logan Couture gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead with his sixth goal just 3:17 into the game. Colorado then got a power-play goal from Devon Toews to tie it midway through the first and then took the lead on Kadri’s fourth goal of the season with about six minutes left.

Newhook made it 3-1 at with about seven minutes left in the second period and Logan O’Connor’s short-handed goal 2:55 later put the Avalanche ahead by three. Alexander Barabanov got San Jose within two goals when he scored at 9:02 of the third but Andre Burakovsky and Girard put the game out of reach.

