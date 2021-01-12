Avalanche blown out by Maple Leafs in Toronto, 8-3

Backup goalie Jonas Johansson had a tough night in net after starter Darcy Kuemper was ruled out just before puck drop with an upper body injury.

TORONTO, ON — That is not a game the Colorado Avalanche will remember fondly.

The Avs were dominate by the Toronto Maple Leafs in all facets of the game on Wednesday night, losing 8-3 in Nathan MacKinnon's long awaited return to the lineup.

Backup goalie Jonas Johansson had a tough game in net after starter Darcy Kuemper was ruled out just before puck drop with an upper body injury. Johansson gave up eight goals in all, including three in both the first and third periods.

Nazem Kadri scored two goals for the Avs and defenseman Samuel Girard scored the other, with MacKinnon adding two assists after missing more than three weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Colorado will be back in action on Thursday night at Montreal.

>>Video above: Colorado Avalanche honor late GM Pierre Lacroix

