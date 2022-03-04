Colorado Avalanche picked for 2022 NHL Global Series

The Avs will play in the home country of Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, and Columbus Blue Jackets have been picked by the National Hockey League (NHL) to play games overseas next season.

The NHL announced plans Thursday for the 2022 NHL Global Series and 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge.

The Sharks and Predators will open the 2022-23 regular season against each other in Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena with games on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Avalanche and Blue Jackets will face off in a pair of regular-season games at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Finland games will be played in the home country of Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen of the Avalanche, as well as Tampere native Patrik Laine and Joonas Korpisalo of the Blue Jackets and Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

Tickets and VIP hospitality packages to the games between the Avalanche and Blue Jackets in Finland go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. EET at LiveNation.com.

The 2022 NHL Global Series will mark the ninth season overall that the NHL has traveled to Europe to play regular-season games.

The Avalanche previously traveled to Stockholm for the 2017 NHL Global Series, where they were defeated by the Ottawa Senators in two games.

