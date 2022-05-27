Colorado Avalanche advance to conference finals for 1st time since 2002

ST. LOUIS — The Colorado Avalanche are heading to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2002.
The Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Friday night to win the best-of-seven second-round series in six games.
Having advanced out of the second-round of the playoffs for the first time in 20 years, the Avalanche will now face the Edmonton Oilers. The Avs and Oilers will begin a best-of-seven series next week with an appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals on the line.
The Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 1996 and 2001. Edmonton won the Stanley Cup five times between 1984 and 1990. The Oilers lost in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2006.
Western Conference Finals
- Tuesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. MT - Edmonton at Colorado - TNT
- Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m. MT - Edmonton at Colorado - TNT
- Saturday, June 4 at 6 p.m. MT - Colorado at Edmonton - TNT
- Monday, June 6 at 6 p.m. MT - Colorado at Edmonton - TNT
- Wednesday, June 8 TBD - Edmonton at Colorado
- Friday, June 10 TBD - Colorado at Edmonton
- Sunday, June 12 TBD - Edmonton at Colorado
