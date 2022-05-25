Avalanche hope to advance to Conference Finals Wednesday night

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series.
The buck drops at 6 p.m. at Ball Arena in Denver. The game will air on TNT.
The Avalanche won the previous matchup 6-3 on Monday. Nazem Kadri scored three goals in the win.
Colorado is 56-19-7 overall with a 14-5-3 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche are 50-4-4 in games they score three or more goals.
St. Louis is 49-22-11 overall with a 16-5-3 record in Central Division play. The Blues have gone 7-7-8 in games decided by a single goal.
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE
- Avalanche -249
- Blues +202
- Over/under is 6.5
TOP PERFORMERS
Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Kadri has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.
Vladimir Tarasenko has 34 goals and 48 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES
Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.3 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.
Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.
INJURIES
Avalanche: Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).
Blues: Jordan Binnington: out (knee), Marco Scandella: day to day (lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: out (lower body).
