Cal Burke re-signs with Colorado Avalanche

DENVER — Cal Burke is staying with the Stanley Cup champions.
The Colorado Avalanche signed the forward to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season, the team announced Tuesday.
Burke, 25, recorded 26 points in 57 games this past season for the Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche's American Hockey League affiliate. Burke also added two points in five Calder Cup Playoff games.
Coming off his third professional season, the right winger has produced 35 points in 90 career AHL contests, all with the Eagles.
Prior to turning pro, the Boxborough, Mass., native played four seasons with the University of Notre Dame.
