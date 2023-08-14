EA Sports selects Avs player for NHL 24 cover

This is the first Avalanche player to be on the game's cover since Peter Forsberg.

DENVER — EA Sports announced on Monday their cover athlete for NHL 24, the latest game in the company's long running hockey video game franchise.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was selected as this year's cover athlete.

"All Hail Cale," EA Sports NHL tweeted, along with the cover art featuring Makar mid-stop, wearing the team's home burgundy. "Stanley Cup Camp, Norris Winner, and your official NHL 24 Cover Athlete," the tweet added.

EA Sports is set to have a full reveal of the game's trailer on Aug. 16.

Makar is not the first Avalanche player to be featured on the cover of an NHL game. Peter Forsberg was the cover athlete for EA Sports' NHL 98.

EA Sports has been producing hockey video games since 1991.

All Hail Cale 🥬 #NHL24



Stanley Cup Champ, Norris Winner, and your official NHL 24 Cover Athlete



See the full reveal 8/16

➡️ https://t.co/PM1LlFQRAu pic.twitter.com/OFLox3Fym8 — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 14, 2023





