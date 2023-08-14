EA Sports selects Avs player for NHL 24 cover

DENVER — EA Sports announced on Monday their cover athlete for NHL 24, the latest game in the company's long running hockey video game franchise.
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was selected as this year's cover athlete.
"All Hail Cale," EA Sports NHL tweeted, along with the cover art featuring Makar mid-stop, wearing the team's home burgundy. "Stanley Cup Camp, Norris Winner, and your official NHL 24 Cover Athlete," the tweet added.
EA Sports is set to have a full reveal of the game's trailer on Aug. 16.
> The video above aired in December 2022: Should We Be Surprised at Makar's Sportsmanship?
Makar is not the first Avalanche player to be featured on the cover of an NHL game. Peter Forsberg was the cover athlete for EA Sports' NHL 98.
EA Sports has been producing hockey video games since 1991.
