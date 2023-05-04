Avalanche clinch playoff berth to defend championship

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are headed to the postseason for a sixth straight year.
The Avs became the 12th team to clinch a berth in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs by defeating the San Jose Sharks in overtime Tuesday and after the Calgary Flames lost to the Chicago Blackhawks.
The race for the Central Division title is tight. Depending on where Colorado finishes, they could face the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild or Seattle Kraken in the first round of the playoffs.
The Avalanche hope to become the NHL’s fourth repeat Stanley Cup champion in the last 30 years, following the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020 and 2021), Pittsburgh Penguins (2016 and 2017) and Detroit Red Wings (1997 and 1998).
The Avalanche will also seek their fourth title this spring, adding to their Stanley Cups won in 2022, 2001 and 1996.
The Avs and Sharks meet again Thursday night in San Jose.
