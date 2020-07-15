Cale Makar voted Calder Trophy finalist

The award is given annually to the NHL's most outstanding rookie.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has been voted one of three finalists for the 2019-20 Calder Memorial Trophy.

The award is given annually to the NHL's most outstanding rookie.

Makar is joined by Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Calder Trophy after the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

The winner will be revealed during the Conference Finals, with the exact date, format and time to be determined.

Although Makar joined the Avalanche in last year's playoffs, the 2019-20 campaign is considered is rookie season.

Makar has led all rookies with an average of 0.88 points per game (12 goals, 38 assists and 50 points through 57 games played). The 21-year-old is looking to become the sixth player in franchise history to win the award.

Colorado will return to action in Edmonton with an exhibition game against Minnesota on July 29 before pool play begins August 2. The games against St. Louis, Dallas and Vegas will determine the Avalanche's playoff seeding.

Believe it or not, @Avalanche hockey returns in just 15 days! The team will have an exhibition with Minnesota before kicking off the Stanley Cup seeding round on Aug. 2 vs. St. Louis.



