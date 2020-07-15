x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

colorado-avalanche

Cale Makar voted Calder Trophy finalist

The award is given annually to the NHL's most outstanding rookie.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Denver.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has been voted one of three finalists for the 2019-20 Calder Memorial Trophy.

The award is given annually to the NHL's most outstanding rookie.

Makar is joined by Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Calder Trophy after the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

The winner will be revealed during the Conference Finals, with the exact date, format and time to be determined.

>>>From the Cheap Seats: A Colorado Avalanche podcast from 9NEWS

Although Makar joined the Avalanche in last year's playoffs, the 2019-20 campaign is considered is rookie season.

Makar has led all rookies with an average of 0.88 points per game (12 goals, 38 assists and 50 points through 57 games played). The 21-year-old is looking to become the sixth player in franchise history to win the award.

Colorado will return to action in Edmonton with an exhibition game against Minnesota on July 29 before pool play begins August 2. The games against St. Louis, Dallas and Vegas will determine the Avalanche's playoff seeding.

RELATED: Nathan MacKinnon named finalist for most outstanding player award

RELATED: On this day in sports: Cale Makar makes memorable NHL debut

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports