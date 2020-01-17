Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche got goals from four different players in a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks.

It was Grubauer's third shutout since joining Colorado in the summer of 2018 and his first since March 9, 2019, against Buffalo.

Grubauer now has two shutouts in six games against San Jose. Valeri Nichushkin scored in the first minute of the game and Cale Makar added a goal in the final seconds of the first period.

Ryan Graves and Matt Calvert also scored for Colorado.

The Avalanche ended a four-game regular-season losing streak against the Sharks.

