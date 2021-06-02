Avalanche edge Golden Knights in OT to claim Game 2

Colorado held on for a 3-2 victory over Vegas at Ball Arena on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 series lead.

DENVER — How about back-to-back nights of overtime playoff thrillers at Ball Arena?

The Denver Nuggets had their turn Tuesday, and the Colorado Avalanche followed suit on Wednesday night, edging the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime in Game 2.

The victory gives Colorado a 2-0 series lead of their second-round NHL playoff series.

It was Mikko Rantanen who delivered the game-winning goal just more than three minutes into overtime, which sent the raucous crowd of 10,000-plus on hand into a frenzy.

THE REAL GOLDEN KNIGHTS SHOW UP

After the Avalanche pummeled Vegas in Game 1 of the second-round NHL playoff series on Sunday, it was only a matter of time before the Golden Knights -- who were fresh off a seven-game battle with Minnesota -- showed up for for the throwdown between the two best teams in the league.

Colorado started quick with a goal from Brandon Saad less than four minutes into the game.

Vegas responded a few minutes later with a power-play goal from Alec Martinez before Tyson Jost put the Avs back ahead with one of his own.

The Golden Knights tied the game in the second period off a goal from Reilly Smith. Colorado goaltender Philipp Grubauer kept his team alive with a brilliant performance fending off Vegas' attack that spanned from late in the first period through the end of regulation.

UP NEXT

Both teams head to Las Vegas for the next two games of the series at T-Mobile Arena. Puck-drop for Game 3 is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT on Friday night and will be broadcast on NBCSN.

>>Video above: Largest crowd of the season cheers on Avs Game 1 win

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.