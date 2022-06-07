Avalanche free agency tracker: Who's staying, going?

Colorado made a number of roster moves as NHL free agency began Wednesday.

DENVER — The NHL free agency carousel is in full-spin after officially beginning Wednesday.

Among teams to make numerous moves were the Stanley Cup champions as the Colorado Avalanche front office was busy.

A number of players from Colorado's championship roster have been re-signed, while some have signed with other teams. There's also some new faces that were added on Day One of free agency.

WHO'S STAYING

Artturi Lehkonen : The 27-year-old forward agreed to a a five-year extension worth $22.5 million. Lehkonen, who scored series-clinching goals in the Western Conference and Stanley Cup Finals, was a restricted free agent.

: The 27-year-old forward agreed to a a five-year extension worth $22.5 million. Lehkonen, who scored series-clinching goals in the Western Conference and Stanley Cup Finals, was a restricted free agent. Darren Helm : The 35-year-old forward has agreed to return on a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season for $1.25 million. Colorado acquired Helm before this past season after he spent 14 in Detriot.

: The 35-year-old forward has agreed to return on a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season for $1.25 million. Colorado acquired Helm before this past season after he spent 14 in Detriot. Josh Manson : The 30-year-old defenseman signed a four-year contract extension worth $18 million. Manson was a late pickup for Colorado back in March.

: The 30-year-old defenseman signed a four-year contract extension worth $18 million. Manson was a late pickup for Colorado back in March. Andreas Englund: The 26-year-old defenseman played 57 games for the Avalanche's AHL affiliate Colorado Eagles during the 2021-22 season. Englund signed a one-year contract.

WHO'S GOING

Andre Burakovsky : The 27-year-old forward is headed west for a well-deserved raise. Burakovsky signed a five-year deal with the Seattle Kraken worth $27.5 million.

: The 27-year-old forward is headed west for a well-deserved raise. Burakovsky signed a five-year deal with the Seattle Kraken worth $27.5 million. Darcy Kuemper : The 32-year-old goaltender had a short (one year) but sweet (Stanley Cup champion) stay in Colorado. Kuemper is joining the Washington Capitals on a five-year deal worth $26.25 million.

: The 32-year-old goaltender had a short (one year) but sweet (Stanley Cup champion) stay in Colorado. Kuemper is joining the Washington Capitals on a five-year deal worth $26.25 million. Nicolas Aube-Kubel : The 26-year-old forward is joining the Toronto Maple Leafs on a one-year contract worth $1 million. Aube-Kubel played the majority of the 2021-22 season with Colorado after being acquired in November.

: The 26-year-old forward is joining the Toronto Maple Leafs on a one-year contract worth $1 million. Aube-Kubel played the majority of the 2021-22 season with Colorado after being acquired in November. Nico Sturm: The 27-year-old forward was a late addition in March from a trade with the Minnesota Wild for Tyson Jost. Sturm is heading to the San Jose Sharks on a three-year deal.

NEW ADDITIONS

Jonas Johansson : The 26-year-old goaltender returns to Colorado on a one-year deal. Johansson made appearances for the Avalanche the past two seasons, but most recently had been claimed off waivers by the Florida Panthers.

: The 26-year-old goaltender returns to Colorado on a one-year deal. Johansson made appearances for the Avalanche the past two seasons, but most recently had been claimed off waivers by the Florida Panthers. Charles Hudon: The 28-year-old forward agreed to a one-year deal for the 2022-23 season. Hudon played in the AHL last season with the Syracuse Crunch.

