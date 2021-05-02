Avalanche games postponed through at least February 11

The NHL made the announcement on Thursday night saying, "more caution was warranted while the parties (analyze) test results in the coming days."

NEW YORK — The Colorado Avalanche won't play hockey for at least the next week.

The NHL announced on Thursday night all Avs games have been postponed through at least Feb. 11 due to COVID-19 protocols. Colorado has played Minnesota three times in the last five nights and the Wild had their season temporarily paused on Wednesday evening.

The Avalanche added captain Gabriel Landeskog to the the NHL's COVID list earlier Thursday after putting center Tyson Jost on the list Wednesday.

"The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Health who determined that more caution was warranted while the parties are analyzing test results in the coming days," the NHL said in its release.

Colorado's training facilities are also closed effective immediately and will remain so until further notice.