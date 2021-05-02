x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche games postponed through at least February 11

The NHL made the announcement on Thursday night saying, "more caution was warranted while the parties (analyze) test results in the coming days."
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, front, smiles after he was congratulated as he passed the team box after scoring his second goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Denver.

NEW YORK — The Colorado Avalanche won't play hockey for at least the next week.

The NHL announced on Thursday night all Avs games have been postponed through at least Feb. 11 due to COVID-19 protocols. Colorado has played Minnesota three times in the last five nights and the Wild had their season temporarily paused on Wednesday evening.

The Avalanche added captain Gabriel Landeskog to the the NHL's COVID list earlier Thursday after putting center Tyson Jost on the list Wednesday. 

"The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Health who determined that more caution was warranted while the parties are analyzing test results in the coming days," the NHL said in its release. 

Colorado's training facilities are also closed effective immediately and will remain so until further notice. 

The team was supposed to travel to St. Louis on Friday before taking on the Blues on Saturday. The next possible game for Colorado would be on Feb. 14 in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights.

RELATED: Avalanche game postponed Thursday after Minnesota Wild have COVID outbreak

RELATED: Grubauer makes 27 saves, Avalanche beat Wild 2-1