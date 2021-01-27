x
Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche get back on track, rout Sharks 7-3

Mikko Rantanen scored a goal for the sixth straight game to tie an Avalanche record.
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, front, is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Brandon Saad scored twice, one in a three-goal flurry at the end of the first period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 7-3 on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. 

Mikko Rantanen scored a goal for the sixth straight game to tie an Avalanche record, and Valeri Nichushkin added a short-handed goal and an assist in the rout. 

Ryan Donato and Logan Couture had a goal and an assist each for the Sharks. 

San Jose took a 1-0 lead on Donato’s third goal of the season at 10:39 of the first before Colorado came storming back. 

Joonas Donskoi tied it at 16:15, and 46 seconds later Saad gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead. 

Colorado never looked back and is now 4-3-0 on the 2021 season. 

