Avalanche get Brandon Saad in trade with Blackhawks

Colorado sent defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to Chicago for Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have acquired rugged winger Brandon Saad in a multiplayer trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. 

Colorado sent defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to Chicago for Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert. 

The Blackhawks also will retain $1 million of Saad’s $6 million salary for next season. 

Zadorov was a restricted free agent, but Chicago said he signed his qualifying offer of $3.2 million prior to the deal.

 Saad had 21 goals and 12 assists in 58 games last season in the third year of his second stint with Chicago. 

