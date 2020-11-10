Avalanche get Brandon Saad in trade with Blackhawks

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have acquired rugged winger Brandon Saad in a multiplayer trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Colorado sent defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to Chicago for Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert.
The Blackhawks also will retain $1 million of Saad’s $6 million salary for next season.
Zadorov was a restricted free agent, but Chicago said he signed his qualifying offer of $3.2 million prior to the deal.
Saad had 21 goals and 12 assists in 58 games last season in the third year of his second stint with Chicago.