Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche goalie Grubauer, D-man Johnson out indefinitely

Coach Jared Bednar delivered his team's bad injury news hours before Game 2 of its second-round series against the Stars.
Credit: AP
Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer (31) lies injured on the ice during second-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action against the Dallas Stars in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Erik Johnson are out indefinitely. 

Coach Jared Bednar delivered his team's bad injury news hours before Game 2 of its second-round series against the Dallas Stars. Dallas leads the series 1-0. 

Grubauer appeared to pull something three minutes into the second period of Game 1 Saturday night and needed assistance to get off the ice. Pavel Francouz takes over as Colorado's starting goaltender. 

Johnson left later in the period after a collision with Stars forward Blake Comeau. Bednar said Kevin Connauton would replace Johnson in the Avalanche lineup. 

Forward Matt Calvert is day to day with an undisclosed injury. 

Game 2 is Monday night at 7:45 p.m. on NBCSN. 

