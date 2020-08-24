Avalanche goalie Grubauer, D-man Johnson out indefinitely

Coach Jared Bednar delivered his team's bad injury news hours before Game 2 of its second-round series against the Stars.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Erik Johnson are out indefinitely.

Coach Jared Bednar delivered his team's bad injury news hours before Game 2 of its second-round series against the Dallas Stars. Dallas leads the series 1-0.

Grubauer appeared to pull something three minutes into the second period of Game 1 Saturday night and needed assistance to get off the ice. Pavel Francouz takes over as Colorado's starting goaltender.

Johnson left later in the period after a collision with Stars forward Blake Comeau. Bednar said Kevin Connauton would replace Johnson in the Avalanche lineup.

Forward Matt Calvert is day to day with an undisclosed injury.