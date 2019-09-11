AURORA, Colo. — In November, the NHL shows their support for cancer patients and their families by hosting “Hockey Fights Cancer” games that raise money for the American Cancer Society and the Canadian Cancer Society.

Ahead of the Avalanche game in which players will wear lavender, goalie Phillipp Grubauer visited cancer patients at University of Colorado Hospital (UCHealth), offering some of them tickets to an upcoming game.

“Both my grandmas had cancer, so it gives me a chance to give back to the people,” Grubauer said. “I couldn’t be there for my grandma because we were in season and traveling.”

UCHealth is teaming up with the Avalanche for the Hockey Fights Cancer game on Nov. 23. The UCHealth logo on the boards along the ice will incorporate the names of cancer patients and victims.

To register a name to be put on the board click here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports