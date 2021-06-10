Avalanche's Bednar cleared to coach Game 6 after COVID scare

LAS VEGAS — The Colorado Avalanche will have head coach Jared Bednar behind the bench for Game 6 tonight against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, a team source told 9NEWS sports reporter Arielle Orsuto.
Bednar missed morning skate in Vegas "due to an irregularity in his COVID-19 test."
More immediate information was unknown, but whatever went wrong in Bednar's first COVID test was cleared up more than four hours before puck drop.
The Avalanche trail the Knights 3-2 in the best of seven series after going up 2-0 in the first two games at Ball Arena. Game 5 was an OT heartbreaker and a 3-2 loss after the Avalanche had a 2-0 lead early in the third period.
A loss in Game 6 would end their season, while a win would force Game 7 on Saturday night at Ball Arena.
>>Video above: Arielle Orsuto on the Las Vegas strip before Game 6 between the Avalanche and Knights
