Esa Lindell scored 1:54 into overtime after Jason Dickinson tied the game late in regulation and the Dallas Stars put the finishing touches on a season series sweep of Colorado by beating the Avalanche 3-2.

Lindell found himself all alone in the middle of the ice and sent a wrist shot past Philipp Grubauer as the Stars rallied from an early two-goal deficit.

Dickinson tied the game for the Stars with 5:23 remaining on a backhand shot.

Denis Gurianov also scored in the fourth and final meeting between the Central Division adversaries.

Ben Bishop stopped 41 shots.

Gabriel Landeskog and Nikita Zadorov had goals for the Avalanche, with Nathan MacKinnon assisting on both.

