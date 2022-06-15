Here's when the last light rail trains leave downtown Denver tonight

RTD encourages Denver light rail users to plan ahead and be patient.

DENVER — Enjoy the game, Avalanche fans, but don't miss your train.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is adding extra trains to help manage the crowds and excitement of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final in downtown Denver.

RTD light rail riders in downtown Denver for the game at Ball Arena or the watch parties at the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus or throughout downtown are encouraged to be aware of the final departure times from Union Station.

RTD said the E, W, A and N lines will operate with additional cars to scheduled trains to help with the large crowds cheering on the Avalanche in the National Hockey League's championship series.

Here are the final departure times from Union Station:

A Line

Sunday through Thursday: 12:30 a.m.

Friday and Saturday: 1 a.m.

B Line

Monday through Sunday: 11:09 a.m.

E Line

Monday through Thursday: 10:18 p.m.

Friday: 1:54 a.m.

Saturday: 1:48 a.m.

Sunday: 10:54 p.m.

W Line

Sunday through Thursday: 10:58 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 1:58 a.m.

G Line

Monday through Sunday: 12:01 a.m.

N Line

Monday through Friday: 10:56 p.m.

Saturday: 11:26 p.m.

Sunday: 10:26 p.m.

According to RTD, customers who are planning to use the D Line to get to and from the Game 4 watch party on Wednesday, June 22, should be aware that there will be no service between the I-25/Broadway and Littleton-Downtown stations due to planned maintenance on the overhead wire at Englewood Station. Customers are encouraged to park at I-25/Broadway Station and board their trains from there or take bus routes 0, 21, 51 and 66.

