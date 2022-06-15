Here's when the last light rail trains leave downtown Denver tonight

DENVER — Enjoy the game, Avalanche fans, but don't miss your train.
The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is adding extra trains to help manage the crowds and excitement of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final in downtown Denver.
RTD light rail riders in downtown Denver for the game at Ball Arena or the watch parties at the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus or throughout downtown are encouraged to be aware of the final departure times from Union Station.
RTD said the E, W, A and N lines will operate with additional cars to scheduled trains to help with the large crowds cheering on the Avalanche in the National Hockey League's championship series.
Here are the final departure times from Union Station:
A Line
- Sunday through Thursday: 12:30 a.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 1 a.m.
B Line
- Monday through Sunday: 11:09 a.m.
E Line
- Monday through Thursday: 10:18 p.m.
- Friday: 1:54 a.m.
- Saturday: 1:48 a.m.
- Sunday: 10:54 p.m.
W Line
- Sunday through Thursday: 10:58 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 1:58 a.m.
G Line
- Monday through Sunday: 12:01 a.m.
N Line
- Monday through Friday: 10:56 p.m.
- Saturday: 11:26 p.m.
- Sunday: 10:26 p.m.
Riders can check the RTD website before traveling to explore alternate routes, view schedules, sign up for Service Alerts, track buses and trains with Next Ride and purchase tickets digitally via the RTD Mobile Tickets app.
According to RTD, customers who are planning to use the D Line to get to and from the Game 4 watch party on Wednesday, June 22, should be aware that there will be no service between the I-25/Broadway and Littleton-Downtown stations due to planned maintenance on the overhead wire at Englewood Station. Customers are encouraged to park at I-25/Broadway Station and board their trains from there or take bus routes 0, 21, 51 and 66.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Stanley Cup Final
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.