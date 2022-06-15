Here's which states are rooting for the Colorado Avalanche

A majority of the U.S. is rooting for the Avalanche, according to Twitter data.

DENVER — It's not just Colorado rooting for the Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

A majority of states are cheering for the Colorado Avalanche over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the National Hockey League's championship series, according to new Twitter data gathered by BetOnline.

BetOnline used geotagged Twitter data tracked from when the series matchup was set on Saturday, June 11, through Wednesday, June 15.

The company tracked official fan hashtags in each state. The primary hashtags for the Avalanche are #GoAvsGo and #FindAWay. The Lightning use #GoBolts and #BeTheThunder.

According to BetOnline's findings, 39 states are rooting on the Avalanche while 11 states prefer the Lightning.

Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Avalanche and Lightning takes place Wednesday, June 15, at Ball Arena in Denver. Game 2 is Saturday, June 18, in Denver.

The Lightning have won back-to-back Stanley Cup trophies. The Avalanche won the Cup in 1996 and 2001.

