x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Avalanche

Here's which states are rooting for the Colorado Avalanche

A majority of the U.S. is rooting for the Avalanche, according to Twitter data.

More Videos

DENVER — It's not just Colorado rooting for the Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

A majority of states are cheering for the Colorado Avalanche over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the National Hockey League's championship series, according to new Twitter data gathered by BetOnline.

BetOnline used geotagged Twitter data tracked from when the series matchup was set on Saturday, June 11, through Wednesday, June 15.

The company tracked official fan hashtags in each state. The primary hashtags for the Avalanche are #GoAvsGo and #FindAWay. The Lightning use #GoBolts and #BeTheThunder.

According to BetOnline's findings, 39 states are rooting on the Avalanche while 11 states prefer the Lightning.

Credit: betonline.ag
The map was put together by using trends software with access to geotagged Twitter data.

Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Avalanche and Lightning takes place Wednesday, June 15, at Ball Arena in Denver. Game 2 is Saturday, June 18, in Denver.

The Lightning have won back-to-back Stanley Cup trophies. The Avalanche won the Cup in 1996 and 2001.

Related Articles

Stanley Cup Final Game 1

1 / 10
AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (4) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) fall to the ice during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher )

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. 

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Stanley Cup Final

PHOTOS | Avalanche and Lightning participate in media day

1 / 15
AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon heads to a television interview during media day before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Paid Advertisement