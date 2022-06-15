Here's which states are rooting for the Colorado Avalanche

DENVER — It's not just Colorado rooting for the Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.
A majority of states are cheering for the Colorado Avalanche over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the National Hockey League's championship series, according to new Twitter data gathered by BetOnline.
BetOnline used geotagged Twitter data tracked from when the series matchup was set on Saturday, June 11, through Wednesday, June 15.
The company tracked official fan hashtags in each state. The primary hashtags for the Avalanche are #GoAvsGo and #FindAWay. The Lightning use #GoBolts and #BeTheThunder.
According to BetOnline's findings, 39 states are rooting on the Avalanche while 11 states prefer the Lightning.
Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Avalanche and Lightning takes place Wednesday, June 15, at Ball Arena in Denver. Game 2 is Saturday, June 18, in Denver.
The Lightning have won back-to-back Stanley Cup trophies. The Avalanche won the Cup in 1996 and 2001.
Stanley Cup Final Game 1
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Stanley Cup Final
PHOTOS | Avalanche and Lightning participate in media day
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.