DENVER, Colorado — The Colorado Avalanche announced Wednesday morning the team has extended the contract of defenseman Sam Girard for seven more years.

Girard, regarded as the centerpiece of the Matt Duchene trade, was acquired from Nashville in November 2017. Duchene went to Ottawa as part of the three-team deal.

RELATED: New Jersey Devils re-sign former DU star Will Butcher to 3-year contract

RELATED: Avs ink young forward to one-year deal

The 21-year-old played in all 82 games for the Avalanche last season, scoring four goals and adding 23 assists. He finished plus-8 overall during his time on the ice.

Girard’s new contract will keep him in Colorado through the 2026-2027 season. The Avalanche open up the 2019-2020 season on October 3 against the Calgary Flames at Pepsi Center.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports