Avs rally to force OT, but lose to Blue Jackets 5-4

Down 4-2 in the third, Colorado got a goal from J.T. Compher with 3:26 remaining and tied it on Bowen Byram’s second goal of the game with 52 seconds left.

DENVER — Jake Bean scored twice, including the winner 1:12 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rebounded after surrendering a two-goal lead, beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Bean skated in and lined a shot through the pads of Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson as the Blue Jackets improved to 4-0 in games decided after regulation.

Cole Sillinger scored twice and Boone Jenner added a goal for the Blue Jackets, who finished their three-game trip with a 2-1 mark.

Down 4-2 in the third, Colorado got a goal from J.T. Compher with 3:26 remaining and tied it on Bowen Byram’s second goal of the game with 52 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Logan O’Connor also scored for Colorado.

>>Video above: Colorado Avalanche honor late GM Pierre Lacroix

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.