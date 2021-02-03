Karlsson's 1st goal of season helps Sharks beat Avs 6-2

Samuel Girard and Gabriel Landeskog scored for the Avalanche, but a 2-0 lead quickly evaporated in the loss.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Erik Karlsson scored for the first time this season during a four-goal third period that helped the San Jose Sharks roll past the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 on Monday nigtht.

Rudolfs Balcers broke a tie early in the third, John Leonard scored on a breakaway and Evander Kane added an empty-netter as the Sharks pulled away to beat the Avalanche for the first time in three tries this season.

Radim Simek and Kevin Labanc also scored for San Jose, and Martin Jones made 33 saves.

Samuel Girard and Gabriel Landeskog scored for the Avalanche, but a 2-0 lead quickly evaporated in the tough loss.

>> Video above: Recapping the Avalanche's memorable win over Las Vegas in Lake Tahoe

