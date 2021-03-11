Columbus scores three in 3rd period to beat Colorado 4-2

Andre Burakovsky scored twice for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper had 38 saves in the loss. The Avs are now 4-5-1 on the season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to three games on Saturday night, beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 with a three-goal third period.

Cole Sillinger, Gabriel Carlsson, Alexandre Texier and Oliver Bjorkstrand all scored for Columbus.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots and added an assist for his fifth win this year.

Andre Burakovsky scored twice for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper had 38 saves in the loss.

The Avs are now just 4-5-1 on the season despite being Stanley Cup favorites entering the year. Next up for Colorado is a game on Thursday at home against the Canucks.

