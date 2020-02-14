DENVER — T.J. Oshie deflected in the winning goal with 2:04 remaining and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche as Alex Ovechkin remained stuck on 698 career goals.

Defenseman Nick Jensen sent a shot into traffic that Oshie redirected past Philipp Grubauer to help the Capitals break a two-game skid.

Trailing 2-0 after the first, the Capitals climbed back into the game before scoring three unanswered to win it.

