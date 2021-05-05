Hertl scores twice to help Sharks defeat Avalanche 3-2

The Avalanche are now four points back of division leading Las Vegas after giving up a 2-0 lead. Colorado has played one fewer game than the Golden Knights.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Tomas Hertl had two goals and an assist in his 500th career NHL game and Evander Kane added three assists as the San Jose Sharks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Josef Korenar made 30 saves and San Jose scored three unanswered goals after falling behind 2-0, an inspired effort two nights after the Sharks lost to Colorado and were eliminated from the playoff chase.

The Avalanche are now four points back of division leading Las Vegas after giving up the 2-0 lead. Colorado has played one fewer game than the Golden Knights.

