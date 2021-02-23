Tuch, Fleury help Knights cruise to 3-0 win over Avalanche

Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves for Colorado, but the Avalanche could not find the back of the net.

DENVER — Alex Tuch scored twice as part of Vegas’ three-goal spree in the second period, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 34 shots and the Golden Knights cruised to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.

Fleury earned his 64th career shutout in the finale of the four-game series, with the Knights and Avs each recording two wins.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas in the pivotal middle period.

The setting for this one wasn’t nearly as picturesque what took place Saturday when they played on an outdoor rink located on the 18th fairway of a golf course on the shores of Lake Tahoe.

Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves for Colorado.

