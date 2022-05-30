Avalanche leaned on depth to get to third round, now it's time for stars to shine

The Colorado Avalanche used seven different players to notch game-winning goals through the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

DENVER — Looking back on Game Six of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in St. Louis, it was names like Darren Helm, JT Compher and Josh Manson that made all of the difference in the series clincher.

Two of those players were only acquired this season, and all three are depth players in the lineup.

It's taken all 20 guys on any given night to get halfway to The Cup.

"You look at any championship team, they have depth and all lines contribute and they all have to chip in eventually," Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said. "Your best players still have to be your best players if you want a chance to hoist a Stanley Cup, that's for sure, but you also need everyone else contributing and chipping in and taking some pressure off of them."

Sakic traded for Manson, Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano, and Nico Sturm at the trade deadline. Manson and Lehkonen both have five points through 10 postseaon games, and Cogliano and Sturm both have a point each.

The Avs have leaned on their depth to get them this far, even leaning on seven different players to notch game-winning goals.

Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin, Josh Manson, Nazem Kadri (2), and Darren Helm led the team to their eight victories through two rounds.

But now, it's all about the star power in the third round.

"I'm sure it's the dream matchup that the league wanted, in the West for sure. Two of the best players in the league going at it," defenseman Erik Johnson said.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with eight goals this postseason, including a hat trick in a game five loss at home.

Connor McDavid is tied with his line mate Leon Draisaitl for a league-high 26 points through 12 games played.

"There's a lot of similarities between MacKinnon and McDavid, but at the same time, they have very different playing styles," defenseman Cale Makar said. "McDavid is very good off of the rush and very fast and he has those quick steps right at the beginning. For us, it's going to be trying to stay in front of him. They're both such electric players and McDavid has been the driving force for them, as well as their other top guys, and he'll be a good test but we're excited."

Darcy Kuemper said he's looking forward to facing the Art Ross Trophy winner for the most regular season points in a year. McDavid won the award for two-straight years, with Draisaitl winning it in 2019. McDavid registered a whopping 123 points this regular season, compared to MacKinnon's 88.

"He's an electric, dynamic player and he's creating every time he's on the ice," Kuemper said. "It's a fun challenge and you want to face the best players in the world and we're looking forward to it."

While the world will be focused on "Mc vs MacK," the Avalanche captain wants fans to remember that there's still 19 other players on the ice for each team -- and they'll matter just as much.

"I understand the storylines, but at the end of the day, it's the Avalanche versus the Oilers, and it'll be a great series and we're looking forward to it," Landeskog said.

Game one of the Western Conference Finals begins Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Puck drops at 6:00 pm (MT).